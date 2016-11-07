Region 8 store collects books for doctor's office

Employees in a Region 8 book store are working to make a doctor’s visit fun for kids.

Barnes and Noble just began a Holiday Book Drive for children.

“This is our annual Holiday Book Drive,” Store Manager Colleen Gibbons said. “This is a corporate sponsored event. All stores in our company participate in this for the holiday season. Our local stores get to pick a local recipient to receive the books that our community donates. This year we are partnering with UAMS Northeast, here in Northeast Arkansas.”

Donated books will be given to children and their siblings when they go to the doctor.

“They get a book to make that visit a little more pleasant,” Gibbons said. “As well, if they have siblings that participate in that wellness check with them, they get a book too.”

Gibbons said this book can also help to jump start their desire to read.

“It’s sometimes life changing,” Gibbons said. “That may be their first book. It may be their only book. And how amazing is that? To be able to be a part of putting literacy out there in our community.”

Gibbons said staff at UAMS Northeast are thrilled to have been chosen to receive the books.

“UAMS has expressed over and over,” Gibbons said. “How grateful they are for all the support they get from our people in Northeast Arkansas. They are over the moon. I don’t know if the doctors and nurses are more excited than the kids. The level of excitement is huge throughout their organization. We also get to interact with kids who have received books from our book drive. And you hear them when they’re coming through the store. Saying, ‘Oh yeah, I got one of those.’ And it’s just rewarding all the way around.”

Gibbons said all Barnes and Noble locations are participating in the book drive.

“It’s amazing,” Gibbons said. “It’s amazing to know that companywide millions of books end up in the hands of children because of this Holiday Book Drive that we do.”

All books purchased in the Jonesboro location will go to the children of Region 8.

“Our community is getting the chance to donate books as they shop at Barnes and Noble through the holiday season,” Gibbons said. “At the end of December, these books will be given to UAMS to distribute to children who come into the clinic for wellness checkups.”

Their goal is to collect 2,400 books by the end of the drive.

