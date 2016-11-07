County clerk explains dos and don'ts for Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day and Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday said there are a few things voters should keep in mind when they go to the polls.

He said they have had questions on two different issues in the past.

One of those is whether or not a voter needs to present a form of identification.

Holliday said the poll workers are required by law to ask for ID, but voters are not required to give it to them.

He said if a voter chooses not to give ID, they will have to answer a few more questions.

Some of those would include providing your name and address.

“We do get a lot of questions about that,” Holliday said. “Then probably electioneering would be the second most because some people are like ‘Well I don't see the problem of wearing my shirt for a specific candidate’ but it is pretty straight forward in the law that it says you cannot do that within 100 feet or inside of a polling place.”

Holliday explained that if you do have a candidate’s shirt on, you will be asked to wear something over it or turn it inside out.

A few other things Holliday said are important to know include concealed carry and taking photos.

He said concealed carry is not permitted inside a polling place unless a voter is a designated police officer.

When it comes to taking a selfie, Holliday said it is allowed as long as a person does not infringe on another voter.

He said that could include taking a photo of another person without their permission or taking a photo of their ballot.

Voters should also be aware that they will report to their designated polling place to vote.

Holliday said if voters are unsure where they are supposed to go, they can call their local county clerk.

