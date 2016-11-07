Residents upset with gas rate increase

People in Region 8 are upset to learn that their gas bills may increase about 20% during the winter months.

According to Talk Business and Politics, CenterPoint implemented the rate hike due to the rising cost of natural gas.

The company filed the increase with the Arkansas Public Service Commission, citing a nearly 75% increase in natural gas prices in about six months.

Many people who spoke to Region 8 News about the increase said it was not right and that 20% was too much.

Those people said having an increase during the months that they need heat the most did not seem right.

Others, who also have a bill with CenterPoint, said they are not too worried.

They said their bills were not much, so a 20% increase would not cost them a lot of money.

Talk Business and Politics said the rate hike will go into effect immediately and last until March.

