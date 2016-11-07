Cupcake sales to help Cash fire family

A store, specializing in cupcakes, is selling a special treat to help a family who lost three children.

On Monday and Tuesday, Bliss Cupcakes in Jonesboro will sell special cupcakes to raise money for the Jones family.

The treats will be sold at normal price but $1 from each sale will go to the family.

Each one has three "J’s" on the icing to represent the name of each child that died.

Cindy Turney purchased two dozen of the cupcakes Monday afternoon.

She said she wanted to do what she could because she knows what the family is going through.

“A mother's greatest nightmare is to lose a child because I've been through that,” Turney said. “I could not imagine losing three. It's just devastating to me and I feel for this family and I wish this family the best and may God be with them.”

Turney said she had help when she had to bury her child and wanted to pass the favor along.

As soon as she learned what Bliss was doing, she wanted to purchase as many cupcakes as she could.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android