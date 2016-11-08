Paragould Fire Department ISO rating to change

The Paragould Fire Department will see a rank change starting next month.

Fire Chief Kevin Lang said Tuesday that they recently received a notification that their ISO rating will change from a 3 to a 2.

The ISO rating scale goes from 1 to 10 with 1 being the best rating.

Lang said the new rating will not go into effect until Dec.1.

