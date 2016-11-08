Carter, McMillon win reelection in Greene County

The incumbents were the victors Tuesday night in Greene County as County Judge Rusty McMillon and Sheriff David Carter won second terms.

In unofficial numbers, McMillon, a Republican, won 79-21% over former County Judge and Democrat Jerry Shipman. Carter, also a Republican, defeated former Sheriff Dan Langston by a 56 to 24% margin. Independent Tony Williams picked up 19% of the vote.

Carter told Region 8 News that he was grateful to run in a clean race and he looks forward to serving his county again.

“The ones who didn't support me, I hope these next two years they will come around and see that we are going to continue our cleanup of this county and I hope next time they will be on board and see that,” said Carter.

Carter said they are going to continue to knock down crime getting drugs off the street and engaging more into the community.

McMillon also said he is very pleased to serve a second term and that he is just as focused on he fellow Greene County citizens.

“I don't worry about where votes lay and I don't know where those votes lay,” said McMillon. “Our focus is just to focus on tax payer dollars that we have and we will put that to good work.”

McMillon also added that he is thankful for his opponent.

“I'm very appreciative of Mr. Shipman,” said McMillon. “I've known him since I was a child and I think I learned a lot about what he did back in the day for us so I appreciate what he’s done.”

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android