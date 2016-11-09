Cave City votes against alcohol sales - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cave City votes against alcohol sales

CAVE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

During Election Night in Sharp County, voters chose to make Cave City dry again.

Voters had the option of voting for the sale of intoxicating liquors or against the sale of intoxicating liquors.

Total votes for the sale of intoxicating liquors were 436 and total votes against the sale of intoxicating liquors were 500.

