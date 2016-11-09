Sharp County Judge candidates to face off again - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sharp County Judge candidates to face off again

SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A runoff election will be held for two Sharp County Judge candidates.

Gene Moore and Dustin Rogers will face each other again on November 29 after neither had enough votes to win the seat.

Moore received 27.09% of the total votes and Rogers received 42.9% of the total votes.

Both said they were pleased with Tuesday night’s outcome.

“I enjoyed it and I'd enjoy the people to come back out on November 29 and vote again and I'd appreciate their vote for me,” Moore said.

“I want to thank the other three people in the race,” Rogers said. “We're all friends. We've known each other for years. It was a good, clean race. I never heard a bad word, or said a bad word, so that's nice. That's nice to be able to conduct ourselves that way.”

Both candidates wanted to thank the people of Sharp County for voting and those who helped them during the election.

