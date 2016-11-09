Personalized flags placed at Cave City High School

A group of students honors their local veterans with personalized flags outside of their school.

The Cave City Key Club placed over 130 flags in the front lawn Monday.

Courtney Edwards, a member of the club and school senior, said this project started after attending a conference for the club.

She said other schools shared the community projects they did.

Students in the club heard about the flags and decided to make it their own.

“We've never done anything for veterans before,” Edwards said. “They're important because without them we wouldn't have this country, a place to live. We have freedoms here that other countries don't and it's all thanks to them and we want to give them thanks.”

All of the names are sorted into the branch of the military that person is a part of.

One of their flags honors a classmate who is also a member of the army.

The students collected the names from other students, faculty and people around Cave City.

Edwards said this opened their eyes to how many people in their small community have ties to the military.

The club will continue to take names until Friday.

Anyone in the area who would like to submit a name can e-mail Violet Hastings at Hastings.violet@cavecity.ncsc.k12.ar.us.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android