Feelings vary after Cave City votes to go dry

Emotions are mixed after the people of Cave City voted against the sale of intoxicating liquors.

Bobby Sanders was one of the people who started the petition in May to make the town dry.

He said he was happy with the results of the vote and is looking forward to the change.

Allen Brown, the pastor of the Cave City Church of God, explained why he and others like Sanders wanted to see Cave City go dry.

“We want a safe community for children to grow up in, nieces, nephews, children,” Brown said. “We just want a safe community. That's why we did what we did here. We're not gloating over a win. That's not our stance. Again just thankful for the opportunity to vote.”

Both Brown and Sanders said they have seen a negative effect on the community since Sharp County became wet.

Not all agree with them though.

The manager of a local gas station that sells beer and wine said they would lose a big chunk of their business because of the vote.

He said they currently have about 8 employees but will have to look at cutting down to 4 or 5.

The manager said they now have about 60 days to sell the alcohol they have in stock.

