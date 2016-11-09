Sheriff explains how they will treat medical marijuana

A Region 8 sheriff still has questions after Arkansas decided to legalize medical marijuana Tuesday night.

Greene County Sheriff David Carter said they plan to treat the newly legalized substance just like any other prescription medication.

“Possessing it without a prescription, you know that is also going to be illegal and selling it,” Carter said. “It's going to be just like people selling their prescription medication. We're going to treat it the same as prescription medication and it's very widely abused. We're going to keep an eye on it.”

Carter said the issue is a big concern for them because they still have a lot of unanswered questions since this is brand new in the state of Arkansas.

Regardless, he said they would enforce the law whatever it may be.

Carter mentioned he still had zero tolerance on its abuse just like his other drug policies in Greene County.

