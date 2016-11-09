Plans for Greensborough Village updated, altered

9:15 p.m., Jan. 10 UPDATE: The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Tuesday night approved a final subdivision to update a proposal involving the Greensborough Village project.

The 107-acre project involves Phases 1 and 1A, located at Johnson Avenue and U.S. 49. Supporters plan to use the two phases to construct 36 lots. Included in the paperwork presented to commissioners was a traffic study. According to the 100-page study, at least 36,280 vehicles travel each day on Johnson Avenue, east of Red Wolf Boulevard and west of Ark. 351.

The study provided in the paperwork also showed that 9,624 vehicles travel each day on Old Greensboro Road, north of Johnson Avenue.

In other action, the commission postponed discussion of a rezoning, Devon Scott is seeking approval to rezone 1.67 acres of land in the 1900 block of Keller's Chapel Road from R-1 Single Family and C-3 General Commercial to PD-R Residential Planned Development.

Developers of Greensborough Village presented an updated, altered master plan to the Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Tuesday.

The commission held their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8.

According to a representative with developers Littlejohn, the first plan, which showed a main boulevard going through the development, has changed.

The property at the Johnson Avenue, Red Wolf Boulevard interchange is no longer available for them to put the road there. The master plan shows the main boulevard will now come out on Highway 351.

Plans also show an entrance across the street from Jonesboro Fire Station #1.

City planners have requested the developers present them with an updated traffic study, as traffic in the Hilltop area is already congested.

Developers said the usage of the land, amount of acreage, and amount of development has not changed.

They will bring plans back to the MAPC next month for final approval.

