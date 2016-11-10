Governor plans to implement medical marijuana "the best way that we can"

While speaking at the annual Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Banquet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson told Region 8 News what the state is doing to prepare for medical marijuana in Arkansas.

He said he did not think the new amendment is the right direction for the state.

Voters thought differently and voted to legalize the substance for medicinal purposes.

Hutchinson said as of Wednesday, he provided the Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration with more funds to make sure medical marijuana is implemented in the right way.

He explained his issues with the amendment are that it is a statewide initiative and that it does not follow traditional medical practice.

Hutchinson said there is not much that they can do on a state level to help law enforcement, when everything is implemented.

“You know, we cannot broadly give more resources to law enforcement even though they might have more challenges there,” Hutchinson said. “That's up to the communities and up to the individual agency.”

He said their job is to make sure licensing goes well, restrictions are put into place and that there is proper monitoring.

Hutchinson said there are some inconsistencies with the amendment and federal law.

He wants to watch the incoming Trump administration to see if any policy changes are put into place on the matter.

Even though he may not agree with the amendment, Hutchinson said they will implement it the best they can.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android