Students "push up" for veterans

A group of Region 8 students are “pushing” to support veterans.

Greene County Tech in Paragould held their 44th annual veterans assembly program.

But this year, they decided to go the extra mile by doing twenty-two pushups for twenty-two days.

Senior Dakota Allison said the number twenty-two is significant.

“Unfortunately, twenty-two veterans a day in the United States commit suicide,” Allison said. “Unfortunately we can’t go out and find these people and give them that proper help that they need. So, this is kind of our school’s symbolic support of veterans and their struggle, their inner struggle.”

This idea originated during summer break with Greene County Tech teacher James Jumper.

“The twenty-two a day pushup challenge was brought to my attention this summer from a lady at my church,” Jumper said. “I thought it would be a great idea to bring this awareness to the student body. They let me run with it. And so, we’ve been doing the pushup challenge for the past twenty-two days and trying to bring awareness to the students.”

Jumper said once students understood what the activity meant they really got on board.

“I’ve heard a lot of positive things,” Jumper said. “The students have really seemed to enjoy it. The students didn’t understand what the twenty-two-pushup challenge was all about and what it represented at first. After we explained it to them they saw the importance and significance of it and they started taking it more seriously and we had a lot more participation once it got up and going.”

“Anything at all that we can do to show our appreciation to our veterans is good,” Allison said. “I, personally, enjoyed participating in the twenty-two day push up challenge. I’m sure everyone else did as well.”

They arranged the event so it would land on their annual veterans assembly.

“We’ve been doing it for twenty-one days,” Jumper said. “Today is our twenty-second day. We planned it so the last day would correlate with the Veterans Day Program. That way we can surround the veterans and do the last twenty-two pushups surrounding them to show our symbolic support of our veterans and the struggles they face on a daily basis.”

Students from every class participated in the tribute.

