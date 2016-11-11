Region 8 counties under firewood quarantine

Multiple Region 8 counties are under a quarantine after the Emerald Ash Borer was found in Randolph County.

The insect bores into ash trees ultimately killing the plant.

The surrounding counties under the quarantine include Lawrence, Sharp, Fulton, Greene, and Clay County.

According to the Arkansas State Plant Board, items under the quarantine include firewood of any hardwood species as well as various ash items like nursery stock and cut logs.

This means none of these items can be transported out of the quarantine areas.

One man who sells firewood in Ravenden said he did receive a letter about the quarantine.

He said he did not believe it would affect his business too much.

The man said he told his customers not to ask for ash wood this year.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android