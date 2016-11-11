Fire chief urges people to use caution when burning

With little rainfall and not much in the forecast, one Region 8 fire department is advising people to be careful when burning.

Ravenden Fire Chief Butch Dail said Friday that this fall ranked in their top 5 driest years.

He said they have seen brush fires in the past but they have not had to work many of them this year.

He wanted to tell people to still be cautious, though.

He explained that there are a few things people can do until we see some more rain.

“Certainly want to watch the conditions of the day,” Dail said. “Early in the morning would probably be better than later in the day and also watch the wind. If you've got much of a burn to do, make sure you call the fire department and let us know. We'll try to kind of be on standby for that if we can help in any way.”

Dail said they also see many fires started by campfires and cigarettes from hunters.

With modern gun season about to start, he said his department will be on alert and ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Lawrence County is not under a burn ban at this time.

Dail still advised people to watch the forecast before starting a burn.

