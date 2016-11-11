Downtown Jonesboro gives back to veterans

The Downtown Jonesboro Association celebrated their last Pack Pride weekend honoring veterans during their Downtown Gives Back event.

Several participating businesses including Godsey’s Grill, Gearhead Outfitters, and Adara Boutique donated 10% of their funds they made from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. to the Beck Pride Center at Arkansas State University.

That particular organization is a philanthropic organization dedicated to providing first-class education programs and services to combat wounded veterans.

Autumn Wilder, director of events for the Downtown Jonesboro Association said she is honored to celebrate the last Pack Pride event on Veterans Day.

“So much to be thankful for,” said Wilder. “I am eternally grateful, and downtown and the community is eternally grateful for our freedom and those who support that.”

Other businesses include Personage 322, Great Expectations Formal and Bridal Gown Consignment, Therapy, and VaporWize

