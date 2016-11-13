Premature twin walks for first time at age 6

For the first time in her life, Faith Ruffin, an identical twin born prematurely, can now walk at the age of 6.

She and her sister Hope Ruffin were born at 22 weeks, suffering from Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome.

“Both girls were in the same placenta, so one was taking in more nutrients that the other,” said Terry Summers, the twins’ grandmother.

Hope weighed 1 pound and Faith weighed 1.4 ounces.

“We were told they wouldn't survive,” said Summers. “They did. Prayer and everything. They wouldn't be here if it weren't for that so yes, miracles can happen.”

On top of the many medical problems Faith suffers from with her sister, she was also diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.

“Both twins had about three to four brain bleeds, so it just affected Faith more,” said Summers.

Because Faith’s circulation was cut off in her legs during one of the early surgeries in their lives, she has never been able to get around without a wheelchair or walker.

But after her most recent surgery, she is now walking with arm crutches.

“The first time I saw her walking with them, it brought tears to my eyes,” said Summers. “I literally cried.”

Andrea Brown, Faith’s occupational therapist at the Miracle Kids Success Academy, has worked with her since she was 18 months old.

“I wish many could see the journey we have had together,” said Brown. “Watching her grow from this small baby to now a bright and strong little girl inspires me.”

Faith said she is very happy she can move around on her own, but she is happier that she reached her goal to be taller.

“Now that I am tall, I can stand up and move as fast as I can,” said Faith.

She and her sister are still experiencing some medical issues including Faith having to be fed through a tube three times a night, but her Grandmother said she is very grateful to have them in her life still.

“They've been through a lot but you know we are lucky they are here, and we have God to thank for that,” said Summers. “If it weren't for Miracle Kids and others who have helped along the way, none of this would be possible.”

