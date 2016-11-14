Animal shelter unable to adopt after losing donations

An animal shelter in Sharp County said Monday that they are unable to adopt any animals after a website they used shut down.

Shirley Wiles, the owner of the Wiles Animal Rescue Shelter, said they used the In Memory of Magic website to collect donations specifically for their spay and neuter needs.

A few weeks ago, Wiles took some of her animals to be spayed and neutered but when they arrived, the doctor told them the money had not been transferred.

According to the website imom.org the organization shut down in June of this year.

Wiles said they have tried to reach out to the group to figure out what happened to their donations but they have not been able to get in touch with anyone.

She said by not having this outlet, officials are having some difficulties.

“It was a big impact because we went to them all the time for our spay and neuters,” Wiles said. “It's very expensive to get spay and neuter. When we were not getting any donations that was the only place we could go at least to get them spayed and neutered.”

It is the shelter’s policy to get every animal spayed or neutered before they can adopt them out.

Wiles said they currently have three animals who have homes, but they cannot release them.

She explained they were hurt in the past when they released an animal to a new owner, with the promise that the owner would get the animal spayed.

Not long after that, the person brought the animal back pregnant and surrendered the animal to the shelter, Wiles said.

Wiles said they do not want to have that happen again.

She is asking for help to get these procedures done so the dogs can go to their new homes.

Anyone willing to help the shelter can call Wiles at 870-955-9327.

