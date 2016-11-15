Highland school works to get parents involved

Highland Middle School hosted their Family STEM Night Tuesday with the hopes of getting more parents involved.

The night gave students the opportunity to participate in hands-on science experiments with their parents.

Paulette Crouthers, the school principal, said in the past they had about 250 to 300 parents attend their normal science fair.

She said the 5th grade alone expected about 200 parents Tuesday night.

Amanda Gates is a 7th-grade science teacher and said this event replaced the traditional science fair they have usually had.

This event is only one of the ways the school is trying to get more parents involved.

In the past, Crouthers said the school saw less involvement from parents.

“I think maybe on our part we didn't have the communication that we needed to get to the parents in all,” Crouthers said. “This is my third year here and so we have really tried to let everybody know what we have been doing.”

School officials have also sent newsletters to parents and have discussed events with local media.

Crouthers said she and the school hope that the increase in involvement from parents will encourage students to achieve more in the classroom.

