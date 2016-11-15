Cave City to lose income after wet/dry vote

Cave City is working to compensate for the loss in revenue they expect to see after the town voted to go dry.

Mayor Ron Burge said when the town becomes dry, they would see a loss in sales tax revenue.

He is unsure exactly how much that will be but estimated an approximately $10,000 to $20,000 loss per year.

The money the city receives from the sales tax is used for the police and fire departments as well as city services.

About a week after the vote, Burge said he has already heard from some of the city employees on the matter.

Their worries lie with the money the city will lose, but Burge said they will be fine.

“We're just going to be frugal,” Burge said. “We're always frugal with our finances, but we can just tighten our belts a little if we need to.”

The city is not sure what exactly they will do.

Burge said they are working with their budget for next year to figure out how they will compensate for the loss.

He added that as of Tuesday, no city jobs were at risk of being cut.

Burge said they will continue to provide the best service to their citizens.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android