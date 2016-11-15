Organization that serves foster kids becomes non-profit

As the number of kids in foster care increases, the more one local organization is working to create foster and adoptive parents.

Christians 4 Kids of Arkansas has always worked to recruit families to care for children in need of a loving home.

“There are over 550 adoptive children in foster care and over 5,000 children who are in foster care in Arkansas, so the need is great,” said Nicole Potts, recruitment and support coordinator for the organization.

Potts said knowing that number is increasing, it was relieving when she learned state officials announced that they will have a $26 million budget increase for the foster program.

“We are excited knowing that there will be workers to take care of these children and homes to take care of these children,” said Potts. “It is just a blessing.”

Just recently, the organization became a non-profit organization, allowing them to take donations.

“This is big for us because we can accept beds, diapers, clothes and other things for children in foster care,” she said.

Potts also said they are now doing a training program for families so they can be better prepared when the time comes for them to be adoptive or foster parents. She also stressed that families don’t have to worry about spending a dime when it comes down to adopting a child in foster care.

“We recruit, which means if you give us a call, we will let you fill out paperwork and once your background check is done then we train you,” said Potts. “We train every other month in two weekends to make it easier for working families. Then we do a home study and once that is done the family goes from interested to open for adoption.”

One interested couple who attended an information meeting with the organization grew up in the foster care system.

They said because the need for parents is so great and because they have been through the system, they want to help out as much as they can.

“As far as knowing what it feels like, to feel abandoned and insecure and constantly wonder who loves me and who doesn't love me and all those things,” said Randy Slaughter, a soon-to-be foster parent. “I know I can relate and get down on their level and tell them there are people here that do love them and whether I produced you or didn't produce you, I can love you.”

Potts said to contact Christians 4 Kids through their Facebook page or at (870) 930-6372 if you are interested in making a donation or entering the fostering or adoptive process.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android