Cave City police have new K9 officer on the force

After fundraising for a new K9 officer, the Cave City Police Department has gotten a new member on the force.

Sergeant Trint Milligan’s new K9 partner Rogue has been training with him for a few weeks.

Milligan said their previous police dog received injuries that made it unable to work and forced him to retire.

He said the dog tore its ACL but after surgery, they learned the dog had very bad arthritis.

A picture of Rogue was posted on the Cave City, Arkansas Facebook page saying she is a great addition.

They added that if you see Sgt. Milligan and Rogue out working, feel free to stop by and say hello, but they ask you don’t try to pet her.

“She is a working dog, and petting her could interfere with her training,” the Facebook post stated.

The department used a gofundme account to collect donations for Rogue.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android