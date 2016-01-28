Police arrest sister after stabbing brother

A Ravenden woman is in jail after police say she shot at and stabbed her brother early Wednesday morning.

Ravenden Police Chief Tim McComas said Jerrie Deloach faces charges of 1st-degree battery and terroristic act.

He said police received a 911 call around midnight saying Deloach was chasing her brother with a knife outside their home on South Elm Street.

When McComas arrived, he saw Deloach screaming at their neighbor’s house from the driveway with the knife.

After talking to the people involved, McComas said he learned that the siblings got into a fight inside their home.

Deloach allegedly pulled a gun on her brother and fired about 2 to 3 shots into his bedroom.

McComas said the brother tried to get the gun away.

During that struggle, the brother’s hand was cut.

He was able to get the gun away from Deloach but hit her in the head during the process.

McComas said when the gun was taken, the brother then ran to the neighbor’s home.

He explained they were able to recover some evidence inside the home.

Police also cited Clyde Grimsley, the brother, for a misdemeanor drug charge.

