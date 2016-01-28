Family offers $1,000 reward in murder investigation

A murder investigation has continued on for eight months with no arrests, now the victim's family is offering a reward.

Osceola police announced on social media the family of Earnest Battles is offering $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the man's death.

Battles was shot twice in his own bathroom on March 19.

“Whoever took his life, it's like he is walking around on the street,” said Carrie Black, Battles close friend. “Like, you can do whatever you want to do, you can just walk the street. Somebody knows something, but they're just not telling it.”

Black said she got the call around 1:30 a.m. March 19.

“It just devastated me,” said Black. “My kids, his kids, all of us just want some type of closure because we all still have our moments.”

Black said since Battles suffered a stroke a while back, she has always been there for him even after their divorce in 2007.

“We were still best friends,” said Black. “We would still come over each other’s houses and I would see if he needed to go to the grocery store. Something like that. Now everything is different.”

Black said she hopes this reward money would make someone step up so she and her family can get a sense of comfort from this loss.

“If it was your dad or your uncle or whoever, you would want closure too as to why it happened,” said Black. “He was a sweet person. If he could take his heart out of his chest to give it to you, he would.”

As time goes on, more money will be added to the reward amount, according to Black.

Anyone with information about the crime should call OPD at 870-563-5213.

