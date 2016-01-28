Support in Walnut Ridge overwhelms daughter of Button Wallin

Kim Wallin-Dulaney said Wednesday that she is overwhelmed with the amount of support shown by the people of Walnut Ridge for the town’s Christmas light display.

Wallin-Dulaney is spearheading the event this year to honor her father’s memory.

On Tuesday, the city asked for help to keep their investment and Wallin-Dulaney’s father’s memory safe.

Mayor Charles Snapp said they now have about 16 game cameras to set up around the park.

Wallin-Dulaney said she was very thankful that so many people let the town borrow the equipment.

“It's a very good feeling to know that the city has come together to protect what we feel is a great memorial to my dad,” Wallin-Dulaney said.

The display is not just a memorial to her father, but a memorial to other loved ones who have moved on.

She explained that those who purchased or sponsored a set of lights had the opportunity to leave an in memory of sign next to the lights.

She and her brother purchased one specifically for their father and wanted others to have the same opportunity.

“It's just a good feeling that they can give something back to their loved one,” Wallin-Dulaney said. “They can't give them a Christmas present and they can't give them anything material but they can honor their memory.”

The city received a shipment of about 60 boxes Wednesday morning containing some of their new lights.

Snapp said they had about $50,000 for this year’s display with about $36,000 of that coming from others in the town.

Wallin-Dulaney said if someone were to vandalize or steal the lights, it would harm everyone in Walnut Ridge and not just city officials.

If her father were alive today, she said he would be overjoyed to see his love for Walnut Ridge in lights across Stewart Park.

“To have the community have an outpouring of basically love like they have, it's overwhelming and I'm so appreciative,” Wallin-Dulaney said. “It just makes me know that all the work that my dad did for the city of Walnut Ridge has not gone unnoticed.”

Snapp said they plan to have a group of volunteers working at the park on Saturday to set up as many lights as they can.

He hopes to have everything lit up by Dec. 2 in time for the Junior Auxiliary’s Polar Express event.

If they do not meet this deadline, Snapp said they will be ready to go in time for the city’s Christmas parade on Dec. 6.

