Fair fight: JPD officer injured, man arrested - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Fair fight: JPD officer injured, man arrested

Demarcus Pratt (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Demarcus Pratt (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Investigators say a Jonesboro police officer suffered a broken bone Saturday night while trying to break up a big fight at the fair.

While working security at the Northeast Arkansas District Fair, 7001 E. Johnson, Detective Jacob Daffron responded to a disturbance between several people.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers told 18-year-old Demarcus Pratt to “back away” from the altercation.

Instead, Daffron said Pratt ran to help a friend who was being detained by police.

When an officer stopped him, the court document said Pratt pushed and fought with the officer.

“Other officers arrived to help,” Daffron stated. “Pratt kicked an assisting officer in the right hand, dislocating several fingers and breaking a bone.”

Despite his alleged resistance, police managed to arrest him and take him to the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Monday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause existed to charge Pratt with second-degree battery, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and obstructing governmental operations.

The judge released Pratt on his own recognizance after his grandfather, who was in the courtroom, promised he would appear in circuit court on Oct. 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Arrest made in cemetery vandalism case

    Arrest made in cemetery vandalism case

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:55:33 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-09-25 20:38:56 GMT
    David Allen Wooldridge (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)David Allen Wooldridge (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    Sheriff's investigators arrested a Bono man after a Craighead County cemetery experienced vandalism.

    Sheriff's investigators arrested a Bono man after a Craighead County cemetery experienced vandalism.

  • Fair fight: JPD officer injured, man arrested

    Fair fight: JPD officer injured, man arrested

    Thursday, November 17 2016 4:04 PM EST2016-11-17 21:04:29 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-09-25 20:37:36 GMT
    Demarcus Pratt (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Demarcus Pratt (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators say a Jonesboro police officer suffered a broken bone Saturday night while trying to break up a big fight at the fair.

    Investigators say a Jonesboro police officer suffered a broken bone Saturday night while trying to break up a big fight at the fair.

  • Free Wi-Fi coming to downtown Jonesboro

    Free Wi-Fi coming to downtown Jonesboro

    Monday, September 25 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-09-25 19:14:18 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Thanks to a new partnership between the city of Jonesboro and Ritter Communications, visitors will soon enjoy free Wi-Fi along the Main Street corridor in downtown Jonesboro.

    Thanks to a new partnership between the city of Jonesboro and Ritter Communications, visitors will soon enjoy free Wi-Fi along the Main Street corridor in downtown Jonesboro.

    •   
Powered by Frankly