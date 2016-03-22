Fair fight: JPD officer injured, man arrested

Investigators say a Jonesboro police officer suffered a broken bone Saturday night while trying to break up a big fight at the fair.

While working security at the Northeast Arkansas District Fair, 7001 E. Johnson, Detective Jacob Daffron responded to a disturbance between several people.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers told 18-year-old Demarcus Pratt to “back away” from the altercation.

Instead, Daffron said Pratt ran to help a friend who was being detained by police.

When an officer stopped him, the court document said Pratt pushed and fought with the officer.

“Other officers arrived to help,” Daffron stated. “Pratt kicked an assisting officer in the right hand, dislocating several fingers and breaking a bone.”

Despite his alleged resistance, police managed to arrest him and take him to the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Monday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause existed to charge Pratt with second-degree battery, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and obstructing governmental operations.

The judge released Pratt on his own recognizance after his grandfather, who was in the courtroom, promised he would appear in circuit court on Oct. 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android