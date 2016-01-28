Local businesses look forward to duck hunting season

Even though the dry and warm weather has some worried about the duck migration south, several local businesses are still excited for the duck season to begin.

According to Keith Stephens, chief of communications with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, farmers have started flooding their fields for the start of the season, which begins Saturday.

“As soon as the rivers freeze over in the north, we will start seeing a large amount of ducks come to the area,” Stephens said. “Yes it has been a bit warmer but when the cold front comes through, we will see more action in the duck hunting world.”

Harry Bhakta is the general manager of Parkview Motel, a motel near the Dave Donaldson Wildlife Management Area in Knoble Arkansas, and he said they see a major increase in business because of duck hunting.

“We are very very busy here,” Bhakta said. “My parking lot is totally full. So we are packed in December and January.”

Bhakta said they have to work 24/7 because they always have hunters coming to the motel at different times of the day from all over the country.

There are three rounds of duck season with the first starting Saturday and lasting until the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

