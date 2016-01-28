Boutique feeds firefighters protecting building

While firefighters worked to keep their building safe, the employees of the Bargain Hound Boutique in Batesville showed their appreciation with some food.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Ramsey Street Thursday afternoon.

The Bargain Hound Boutique is right next-door just feet away from the burning home.

Paula Stewart, the secretary for the Humane Society of Independence County, explained the business raises money for the shelter.

Without it, she said they would have to find other ways to support the animals until they find homes.

With the wind blowing in their direction, Stewart and others who work at the store were worried the fire might spread to the boutique.

She said she and others decided to help the firefighters in some way.

Their decision took them to a local Sonic where they were able to get food for all of the people working the fire.

She said this was just a small gesture of thanks to those who were working to protect them.

“We knew that they were working as hard as they could to save our building and we wanted them to know that we appreciated them and we didn't want them working on an empty stomach,” Stewart said.

Fire Chief Brent Gleghorn said this act was not a small one.

He said it meant a lot to him and his crew.

“When you have a community step up and feed you when you're out here working like that, it's fantastic,” Gleghorn said. “It meant everything to me, and my guys were tickled to death to see some food.”

Crews were able to keep the fire at bay, and the store opened Thursday morning.

Stewart said she and everyone at the shelter were very appreciative of the work the firefighters put in to keep their business open.

