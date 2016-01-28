Mother of victims in fatal Cash fire speaks out

For the first time since one Region 8 mother lost three of her young children in a massive fire, she is speaking out to give thanks to those who have supported her and her family during this hard time.

Jennifer Jones said she still has her moments as she thinks back to that night.

“I can’t help but cry at times,” said Jones. “That’s all I can do.”

She said her and her husband Jered Jones got home late that night and all of her kids wanted to sleep in the living room.

Jones said her and her husband slept in the bedroom next to the room and before she knew it she was waking up to a house full of flames.

After most of the family had got outside to safety, that’s when Jones realized three of her babies were missing.

“All I can remember is grabbing the door frame to get in the house, and that is when the fire blew back in my face,” said Jones. “I did everything to get to them. I started breaking out windows.”

After someone had pulled Jones back from the flames to protect her, Jones had to accept the fact that her kids, Joey, Jonas, and Jossyln were gone.

“I couldn't even hear them crying,” said Jones. “I knew in my heart they were already gone, but I still tried to get them.”

Even though her other children survived, Jones still wishes things were different.

“I sit here and think there're a million different things I could have done to save them,” said Jones. “What I could have done differently. Maybe they still would have been here.”

Jones suffered several burns on her arms and back, but one burn is special to her.

“This looks like a broken heart, and it has three little dips in it from what I see so for me that symbolizes my babies,” said Jones. “It is a scar from God.”

Since Jones’s hair was damaged in the fire, she decided to cut it all off just for her children.

“For every inch it grows that will symbolize every inch my babies should have grown and I won't ever cut it again,” said Jones.

Jones also said if she had one last thing to tell her kids she’d tell them how much she loved them.

“I wish I could hold them again one more time,” Jones said. “I pray that God lets me see them again in my dream at least. It just hurts because I know they are in heaven but I miss them, and I will do anything to have them back.”

Jones also said she is very thankful and blessed for the amount of love and support she has received from communities all over.

Friday night, Cash Fire Department and several others gathered for the Jones Family Benefit at the Cash Community Gym.

A silent auction was held along with concessions and live entertainment.

According to Ron Eaton, assistant chief, they raised over $2,000 for the family.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android