Robotics class teaches engineering, teamwork

Students work to build both robots and teamwork inside the halls of Highland High School.

The school's newly credited robotics class has students building machines to accomplish goals set forth by the students.

One of the games they created involves picking up plastic balls and placing them in a bucket in a set amount of time.

Dylan Fair, a junior, said the trick is they have to use two robots, one to pick up the balls and the other to push the first robot around.

He said they have various teams, each with students who prefer to work on their own.

One of his teammates wanted to build a box robot out of one of his previous projects.

Fair explained what he did with his partner to make sure they worked as a unit just like the robots they created.

"I started communicating with him and leading him and he kind of followed along," Fair said. "We were able to use that bot to build the claw. Just through that communication and working together, it just kind of showed him 'Hey this is kind of fun. I like to do this.' That's what made our team work so well."

He said besides learning to build the robots, the one thing he gained from the class is problem-solving.

Fair knew about his teammate's preferences to work alone but did not see that as a problem that they could not get past.

Without the teamwork, he said completing their goal would be extremely challenging.

