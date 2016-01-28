Teen nears goal of cleaning up cemetery

With the outpouring of community support, one Paragould teen is nearing his goal of beautifying a cemetery established in the 1800s.

Back in October, 17-year-old Shawn Huffine began his mission to clean out the brushes, weeds, and tree limbs that completely covered the Clark Cemetery.

Huffine only had a lawn mower and some hedge clippers but now, thanks to the support of the Paragould community, he recently was donated a weed eater, chainsaw, and over $600 for more yard equipment.

According to Curtis Davenport with the Greene County Rescue Squad and one of Huffine’s biggest supporters, several groups in the community have also joined him in cleaning the cemetery.

The Clark Cemetery is improving, but Huffine said he would not stop until the cemetery is complete.

