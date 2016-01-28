Ice rink bringing in money for Jonesboro

Dec. 9 Update: The synthetic ice rink has been successful since it opened.

According to Jonesboro Parks and Recreations Director Wixon Huffstetler, the rink has brought in $4,500 since Nov. 30.

You can see something exciting happening in Downtown Jonesboro.

Construction is underway at the ice skating rink location on Union Street.

This project began when First Community Bank decided to give the city a synthetic ice surface.

They also donated 100 pairs of hockey skates and a skate sharpener.

The city then agreed to take responsibility for providing a location for the rink that met Smart Rink requirements and the city is also responsible for the rink’s maintenance.

The United Way office is located on Union Street near Winter Wonderland and the new attraction.

Executive Director for the United Way Nanette Heard said she believes when the rink is complete it will draw an even larger crowd to the area.

“We haven’t seen any people coming by yet,” Heard said. “But I do think the more activity there is downtown just helps everybody out. I think the families with children love Winter Wonderland and this is just going to be a great addition. Having the skating rink.”

Heard said the extra traffic would also mean additional exposure to the businesses in the downtown area.

“I do think we’ll have more traffic in this area,” Heard said. “And hopefully, the United Way building will be visible because we are right behind Winter Wonderland. They can’t help but see the mural on the side of the building. And so, hopefully, people might stop in and try to visit with us as well.”

Winter Wonderland will be open Nov. 30 - Dec. 21.

Hours of operation for Winter Wonderland will be open 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

The ice skating rink will open on Nov. 30 and stay open until Jan. 1.

Cost is $5.00 per skater, which includes the cost of renting a pair of skates.

The rink will be open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday will be 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. til 6 p.m.

