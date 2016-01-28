City looks to adopt new design layout for community

The City of Wilson held a public meeting Tuesday evening to allow the community residents to voice their opinions on how they want the city to look in the future.

This comes after Mayor Becton Bell, the city council, and Dalhoff Thomas and Design consulting firm have been meeting to discuss architectural styles that would improve the city.

“This form-based code that we are wanting to adopt will address any future growth for the town and will reserve the historical integrity of the town,” said Bell.

During the meeting, the consulting firm showed residents the different types of districts they would design such as a farming district, or a city square.

“I’m glad that the people of Wilson are taking part in this and getting to actually put their thought into it to help mold it,” said Bell.

Bell also said he this project came about because he wanted to protect his city from urban sprawl

“This form-based code would protect the core of our town and its historic parts from degrading like so many of our small towns have done,” Bell said.

Bell said the next step is to allow the consulting firm to look at the results from the residents’ opinions so they can bring it before city council.

He said having this in the works is something that has been long overdue.

“We got a lot of interest in people wanting to build new homes and businesses,” said Bell. “People are looking to come into town, and our zoning laws were done in 1980, and they haven't been updated, so we had a dire need to update.”

Bell said he hopes the council will be able to adopt a new layout for the city in January.

