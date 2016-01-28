Husband and son relieved after arrests made in Pixler's death

After months of accepting the fact that this murder investigation may not be solved, Randy and Roger Pixler are grateful knowing justice has been served for their mother and wife Loretta Pixler.

“It is kind of a mixture of relief and dread because I've just been thinking this whole time they were not going to find anyone,” said Randy, Loretta’s son. “It has been tough on me and my dad because now everything is coming back up again.”

Loretta Pixler, also known as Lori, was kidnapped from a Jonesboro Dollar Tree and found dead along I-555 in September.

“It has really tore us up,” said Roger. “I am just down.”

Since then, the Jonesboro Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and other law enforcement agencies have worked constantly to get to the bottom of this investigation.

Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes said Byron Dewayne Ford, 24, of Lepanto and Dawaun Christopher Logan, 20, of Earle were arrested in connection to this case.

Roger said he can breathe now.

“My heart goes out to her as always and my heart believes that whoever these two suspects are they have got them and hopefully this will be the end,” Roger said.

Randy added that he is pleased the two suspects are in custody.

“They took away a mother who had a 3-year-old girl and they deserve to be punished for it and it makes me happy that they are going to get what they deserve,” Randy said.

Randy also added that if he could speak to his mother right now he would tell her how much he and his family love and miss her and how he will continue to make her proud.

