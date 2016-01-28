Walnut Ridge alderman passes away

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said Monday morning that Alderman Daniel Abbott died over the weekend.

Snapp said the alderman struggled with lupus and heart problems.

The city council will select another person to fill Abbott's seat.

Snapp explained they would have to have a majority vote at the next regularly-scheduled city council meeting.

On the city's Facebook page, the mayor said Abbott was a friend and an excellent spokesman for the city.

