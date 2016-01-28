Ash Flat city officials to move into new city hall

Ash Flat City Hall will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as city officials move to their new building next door.

Mayor Larry Fowler said the new building has been in the works for the past year.

Fowler said they are all very excited to move out of their cramped building.

For a while, their current location has been packed and more space was a big concern.

“It was a dire need because I mean every corner was filled in here,” Fowler said. “Our planning and zoning guy had a little cart that he would wheel back into a closet and bring it out whenever he was trying to do his research on different codes and things like that.”

Fowler said one of the good things about their new location is that it has extra space for growth.

The Ash Flat Police Department, that was stationed at the fire department, will also have a new place to work in the new building.

Fowler said the new building had been vacant for years before the city purchased it.

They plan to keep their current building and possibly lease it out to a business.

Even though city hall will be closed for a few days, Fowler said someone will be answering the phone in case of an emergency during that time.

