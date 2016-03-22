Sharp County Judge candidates discuss plans if elected

Early voting for runoff elections ended Monday afternoon and one county official said they did not have many people turn out to vote.

Sharp County has three runoff elections, with one being the county judge’s race.

Deputy Clerk of Elections Tonya Powell said the low number of voters is typical.

They had about 453 people vote early, with 157 of those votes coming Monday.

“For this one, we had the presidential, of course we always have more of a bigger turnout for a race like that,” Powell said. “So you're always going to have less than what you're going to have for the bigger races.”

She said the holiday weekend and the rainy weather on Monday could have kept people from coming out to the polls as well.

The candidates for the county judge’s race includes Gene Moore and Dustin Rogers.

Both said they believe they are qualified for the position.

Moore said he worked with the county for 25 years and learned a lot from the four judges he has worked with.

Rogers said his education, time spent with the Arkansas State Police and time spent calling Sharp County his home are why he thinks people should vote for him.

Both said they already have plans for the county, if they win the seat.

“Some situations that need to be improved,” Moore said. “We've improved a lot over the years and I just feel like we can keep going forward with those situations. Jobs in particular and stuff to keep people going forward.”

“Looking at some more grant monies to help continue with replacing bridges, widening roads, maybe do some paving,” Rogers said. “Things of that nature. Also want to look strong into the grant money for other things for the county to help bring industry here. Help create more jobs.”

Powell said starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, anyone wanting to vote in the runoff will need to go to their normal polling location.

