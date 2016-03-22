Lawrence Co. adds more patrols for holiday season

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department prepares for the Christmas holiday by adding more patrols to prevent thefts.

Investigator Jaime White said they want to keep an eye on their more rural areas in the county.

In the past few years, White said they have noticed an increase in property crimes during this time of the year.

He explained they do not see a lot, but there is a change.

Some of the things he said people can do to prevent their homes from becoming a target include keeping an eye on their neighbors and reporting anything suspicious.

“If you have items that were purchased for the holiday season, especially big ticket items, obviously don't put the empty boxes they came in out on the curb for the trash man to pick up,” White said. “It's sort of a sign that that item is in your house.”

He continued to add that if you leave your house for a few days, let the sheriff's department or a neighbor know so they can keep an eye on everything for you.

White said it is somewhat difficult to keep an eye on the entire county.

During this time of year, he said they do have to bring in reserve deputies or part-time deputies to help with the patrols around the county.

