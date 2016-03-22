Melba to play Christmas classics on the big screen

Tuesday afternoon, the Melba Theater kicked off their Very Melba Christmas event with the movie, Elf.

Janelle Shell, the co-owner of the theater, said they will be showing various Christmas movies like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Home Alone.

The theater obtained sponsors for the event so people can see the movies for free.

Shell explained they wanted to give families an opportunity they may not usually get.

“A lot of these movies, I haven't seen on the big screen,” Shell said. “Offering them something, an experience that they can have with their family who may not be able to afford it normally. Those who can afford it, are just as excited.”

Shell said they do have a few things up their sleeve, for some of their movies.

They plan to have an RV parked outside of the theater similar to Cousin Eddie’s vehicle in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

On Sunday, Shell said they will be hosting a fund-raising event for the Arkansas Sheriff’s Youth Ranch.

They will show the movie, The Santa Clause, with special guest Judge Reinhold.

Reinhold will be available for signings and there will be a question and answer session after the movie.

The event starts at 2 p.m. and will be free.

They just ask for a voluntary donation for Arkansas Sheriff’s Youth Ranch.

