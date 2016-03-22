CWL upgrades Jonesboro transmission line

City Water and Light has been working on ways to accommodate a growing Jonesboro which is why they felt the need to improve a 69,000-volt, 2 1/2-mile transmission line.

This is in an effort to make the distribution of electricity better between to the two substations in the city.

According to Kevan Inboden, special projects administrator with CWL, this project was created to improve the life of power line poles while reducing the amount of maintenance.

“This will give us more capacity and room to grow as Jonesboro continues to thrive economically and from a population standpoint,” said Inboden. “This will allow us, with projects like this, to continue to do that along with Jonesboro.”

Inboden said in total, this project is costing them $1.6 million.

“It will increase the size of conductors throughout Jonesboro and replace wooden poles with steel poles,” Inboden said.

Inboden also said the construction will be done in phases where electricity is not being used as often for the safety of their workers.

“Right now, we are on hold for a second because we are also working with Entergy, but also during this time of year electricity is being used a lot,” said Inboden. “Near the spring, we will be able to pick back up.”

He said he expects the transmission line upgrades to be done by fall 2017.

