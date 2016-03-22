Mayor donates blankets to school children

A group of children is sleeping easy after a recent donation by a local city official.

Whitney Lester, the lead teacher at Highland 15 Head Start, said Hardy Mayor Jason Jackson donated about 60 blankets to the center.

Before that donation, she said the kids were sleeping with old blankets that were rough and too short.

Lester said the center is a non-profit and they are unable to ask for donations from the parents of the children.

Earlier last week, a parent brought in the donation leaving Lester and other teachers stunned.

“I was just shocked beyond... sometimes we get donations,” Lester said. “Most of the time it's craft stuff from parents. I think earlier this year we got a donation for sand and the Kiwanis donates books but we've never gotten anything like this.”

She explained blankets are important to their children.

Anytime, a blanket would get to be unusable, they could replace it but were unable to replace all at once.

She said they were very thankful for the mayor’s donation and that the kids are loving the new additions to their nap time.

