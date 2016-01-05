Police investigating shooting in North Jonesboro

Jonesboro police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in north Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro Police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Cartwright Street around 12:15 p.m.

Paul Holmes, public information specialist for the police department, says a 27-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Neighborhood residents said they are now concerned about the violence that has been taking place near their homes.

"Get the guns out of the hands of people who do not need them," one resident said. "Every night it is gunshots, gunshots, gunshots, and then to come and it be in broad day light now. I'm scared."

Holmes says officers took several people to the station to be interviewed. No arrests have been made.

