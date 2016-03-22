Police department gets life-changing donation

Searcy Police Department will be able to care for people suffering from cardiac arrest after a generous donation from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

According to Terri Lee, public information officer for the department, they received a letter from the foundation that they were donating a defibrillator.

Lee said this is a piece of equipment that is very useful for anyone to have but they did not have the funds to fit it into their budget.

Now that the department has their own defibrillator, Lee said they will be able to treat anyone at the department as well as use it out in the field on some of their emergency calls.

