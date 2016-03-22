Cave City police arrest man after school goes into lockdown

Cave City police arrested a man Monday afternoon after he was seen walking by the Cave City school with a possible weapon.

Cave City Police Chief Brian Barnett said a suspicious person wearing a black mask with a weapon was seen walking down a side street next to the school.

Barnett said the school did go into lockdown after the report was made.

Police arrested 22-year-old Brett Tignor.

Barnett said he was found at a home on Laman Street.

He explained Tignor had a tactical vest and an airsoft rifle.

Barnett said Tignor explained that he was going to a friend's house to play with the airsoft rifle.

Tignor faces charges of communicating a false alarm.

The school has been removed from lockdown.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android