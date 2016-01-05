Power restored to residents in Hoxie, Walnut Ridge

Entergy Arkansas is reporting multiple residents in Walnut Ridge and Hoxie is currently without power.

According to Entergy, over 2400 residents so far have been affected.

According to David Burnette with Entergy, workers were performing maintenance on a substation and were conducting tests when the power went out.

Burnette said they hope to have the power restored within the next 20 minutes.

According to Entergy, power has been restored to residents in both towns following the outage.

