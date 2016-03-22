Police called after dog shot dead from pellet gun - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police called after dog shot dead from pellet gun

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police responded to a home on Dunwoody Drive Saturday afternoon after a family's dog was shot. 

According to a police report, the man said he took the dog to a veterinarian where they told him the dog would be fine. 

The next day, the dog died. 

The report stated that x-rays showed a pellet was lodged inside the animal.

The owner told police there were some boys in the neighborhood who had pellet guns. 

A neighbor told Region 8 News Monday that the dog did not cause any trouble in the neighborhood. 

He said he was worried that someone used a real gun but was relieved to learn it may have been a pellet gun.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Firewood available for Lawrence County residents

    Firewood available for Lawrence County residents

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:19:24 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:50:35 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A project this spring may keep some Lawrence County families warm this fall and winter. 

    A project this spring may keep some Lawrence County families warm this fall and winter. 

  • Farmers concerned about rainy weather conditions

    Farmers concerned about rainy weather conditions

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:43:20 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:49:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Local Region 8 farmers are a bit on edge ahead of the rainy weather in the forecast for the next few days.

    Local Region 8 farmers are a bit on edge ahead of the rainy weather in the forecast for the next few days.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:45:10 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly