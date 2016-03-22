Police called after dog shot dead from pellet gun

Jonesboro police responded to a home on Dunwoody Drive Saturday afternoon after a family's dog was shot.

According to a police report, the man said he took the dog to a veterinarian where they told him the dog would be fine.

The next day, the dog died.

The report stated that x-rays showed a pellet was lodged inside the animal.

The owner told police there were some boys in the neighborhood who had pellet guns.

A neighbor told Region 8 News Monday that the dog did not cause any trouble in the neighborhood.

He said he was worried that someone used a real gun but was relieved to learn it may have been a pellet gun.

No arrests have been made.

