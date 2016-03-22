Christmas Lights could feed hungry children

One Region 8 couple are using the season's beautiful decorations to collect food for children.

The Burlingames of Lafe decked their property out with beautiful scenes are scattered all over and they want the community to come out and enjoy it.

They ask people to just bring nonperishable canned goods to drop off as you enter.

Sgt. Scott Burlingame is the Greene County Tech ROTC Instructor.

He said their son was supposed to come home from Germany.

When they discovered he wasn’t going to make it, they wanted to put their hard work to good use.

“We’re doing a Christmas Light Display at our home,” Burlingame said. “It’s to raise canned goods for the Greene County Tech Backpack Program. They can always use a little extra help.”

Burlingame said he hopes they have a big turnout.

“We’re hoping people will come out to see the lights and then donate nonperishable items,” Burlingame said. “We will also have hot chocolate available for sell. That money will be donated, as well.”

Burlingame said the Backpack Program in the Greene County Tech School District is important.

“The Backpack Program is a program that provides food to the kids who may not get a meal on the weekends,” Burlingame said. “The school sends backpacks of food home with them on Friday so they know they have food to eat over the weekend.”

Burlingame said he hopes people will think about how hard it would be to do anything with an empty stomach.

“If you’re not eating well,” Burlingame said. “Then it would be hard to concentrate on your classwork. If you don’t eat anything over the weekend, then it’s probably hard to concentrate on anything at all and then you have to go back to school on Monday hungry. It makes it that much worse.”

Burlingame said the program is for the entire school district.

“This program is for all the children,” Burlingame said. “It’s for the kids from the elementary school all the way over to the high school.”

Around 125 students currently use the Backpack Program in the GCT School District.

The Burlingame’s address is 922 Greene County Road 508 in Lafe.

The lights will be on display Dec. 9 and 10 and Dec.16 and 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android