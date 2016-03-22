Group delivers donations to fire victims

Thursday, one Jonesboro family accomplished their mission to deliver several donations to the families suffering from the deadly wildfires that spread across Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Sarah Medley, her family, and several volunteers got up around 4:00 a.m. to drive to Tennessee with two large trailers packed with supplies.

They were able to donate clothes, 1,800 pounds of water, toiletry items, toys, and more.

They had so many donations from people across Region 8 that they had enough to make a stop in Athens to deliver to families struck by a tornado.

Medley said they were exhausted by the end of their journey but they want to thank many people across Region 8 who donated supplies to be delivered.

