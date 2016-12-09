Greene County first responders honored

A special dedication took place on Friday outside the doors of the Greene County Courthouse in Paragould.

First responders from all over Greene County came out for the unveiling of a monument dedicated to them.

Deputy Robert Case of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said this project began with a safety concern from courthouse employees.

“A few months ago we had someone drive all the way up to the doors of the courthouse,” Case said. “They did it so they wouldn’t have far to walk. As he did that, some of the employees in the courthouse were concerned about how vulnerable the doors of the courthouse were.”

Deputy Case then brought the issue to Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon.

“As I walked out of his office it just popped into my head,” Deputy Case said. “Something that would be a safety barrier for the courthouse and would also represent or symbolize the dedication of the first responders in Greene County and their contribution to the community.”

Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon said he was on board immediately.

“I thought it was a wonderful idea,” McMillon said. “It’s something that’s going to look beautiful in front of the courthouse and serve a dual purpose as far as this is the walkway entrance to the courthouse. It’s not a parking spot or area for somebody to pull a vehicle up on.”

McMillon said he was proud to have the opportunity to be a part of thanking first responders for all they do for the Greene County community.

“The first responders don’t look for recognition,” McMillon said. “Anybody that I ever speak to that’s a first responder is very humble. You say thank you and they say we appreciate what we get to do. The response has been good. I think there’s a deep appreciation for what the county has done here.”

The project took about three months to complete and was funded entirely through private donations.

